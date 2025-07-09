Written by –Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: Assam-based wildlife conservationist Devajit Moran on Wednesday appealed to the public to be more mindful of amphibians, particularly frogs, during the monsoon season.

Sharing a short video of a frog crushed by a speeding vehicle, Moran used the caption “Drive slow, save frogs” to highlight the growing threat posed to small, often overlooked species.

In a post written in Assamese, Moran expressed concern over the increasing number of amphibians being run over on roads, especially during the rainy season when frogs emerge in search of breeding grounds.

He noted that this issue is particularly prevalent in tea garden belts and forest fringes across Assam, where vehicles often move at high speeds.

Moran stressed that the loss of such species, though seemingly minor, can have broader ecological consequences. Frogs play a crucial role in the ecosystem by controlling insect populations and serving as prey for other wildlife. Their decline, he warned, could disrupt the ecological balance.

He further stated that the death of a single frog should not be viewed in isolation, but as part of a larger problem reflecting the growing disconnection between humans and nature. He urged the public to be cautious while driving, particularly during the monsoon, and to be aware of the presence of smaller animals on the roads.

Moran emphasized that conservation should not be limited to high-profile species like elephants and tigers but must also include lesser-known creatures that contribute to ecosystem stability.

“Only when we are able to protect the smallest beings can we truly claim to protect the larger ones,” he wrote.

As his post circulates online, it has sparked conversations around the role of individuals in everyday wildlife protection.