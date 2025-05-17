Guwahati: The Assam Congress has lodged a police complaint against Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA and Minister Vijay Shah over his alleged derogatory remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who recently addressed the media regarding ‘Operation Sindoor‘.

The complaint, filed at Dispur Police Station by the party’s Civic and Social Outreach wing, accuses Shah of making inflammatory and disrespectful comments during a public event in Indore on May 12. Shah allegedly referred to Col. Qureshi as the “sister of terrorism”, a statement that has sparked outrage.

APCC spokesperson Bandeep Dutta condemned the remarks, calling them an attack on the dignity of the Indian armed forces. “Such statements, especially from a Cabinet Minister of a BJP-ruled state, are highly irresponsible and damaging. They hurt public sentiment and demoralize our armed forces,” he said.

Dutta further announced that the Congress party would continue to file complaints against Shah across multiple districts in Assam, including Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Kamrup, Nalbari, and Darrang. He urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other top state leaders to take a stand and register official complaints against Shah as well.

In addition to Shah’s remarks, the Assam Congress also strongly criticized BJP Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Jagdish Devda, for a controversial statement claiming that “the Indian Army and soldiers are bowing at the feet of Prime Minister Modi.”

Calling Devda’s comments “an insult to the nation,” the party demanded an immediate apology and his removal from office. “At a time when the nation stands united in support of our armed forces, such statements reflect a disturbing and narrow mindset,” the Congress said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must clarify his position on the matter.

The party reaffirmed its support for the armed forces and called on the public to reject any rhetoric that undermines the honor and integrity of India’s military personnel.