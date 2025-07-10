Guwahati: Biraj Rajkhowa, newly appointed Joint Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), on Thursday said that the Congress party would work towards regaining its lost ground in Digboi and across Assam in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to North East Now at the Digboi Journalists’ Union office, Rajkhowa recalled the earlier strength of the Congress party in the region and expressed confidence that the party would rebuild its base under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi.

Currently also serving as the General Secretary of the OBC Department of the APCC, Rajkhowa expressed gratitude to the leadership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and APCC for assigning him new responsibilities. He said he is focused on strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level.

“My prime duty at this stage is to consolidate our party base and reaffirm our commitment to the party and public service, building new hope among workers and leaders,” he said.

Rajkhowa began his political career in 2003 as General Secretary of Digboi Block NSUI. He went on to serve as President of the Digboi Block NSUI in 2006, President of Tinsukia District NSUI in 2010, President of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Youth Congress Committee in 2015, and Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Committee in 2017.

His appointment has been welcomed by local Congress workers, many of whom see him as a potential candidate from the Digboi Assembly Constituency in Tinsukia district.

Declining to make detailed comments about the ruling BJP government in the state, Rajkhowa said, “People will see the changes after the 2026 election. It’s been too much of the BJP government. They must be prepared to face the outcome in 2026.”