Assam college student dies after being struck by lightning

Guwahati: A college student tragically lost her life after being struck by lightning in Hasanpur, Sribhumi district of Assam.

The victim, identified as Zahida Begum, was a student at KNBW College.

Reports indicate that the lightning strike occurred while Zahida was on her way to attend classes at Khairun Nessa Begum Women’s College (KNBW) in the Srigauri area.

The sudden strike led to her untimely death, leaving the community devastated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for several parts of Assam, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. Authorities have urged residents to stay cautious and follow the latest weather updates.

