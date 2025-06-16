Guwahati: A 22-year-old college student has been arrested in Hailakandi district of Assam for allegedly murdering his mother by drowning her in a pond after a heated domestic dispute.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Umednagar, Ward No. 3, under S P Road in Lala town.

The deceased, identified as 55-year-old Manju Rani Nath, reportedly had a fierce argument with her elder son, Mimdeep Nath, around 8:30 AM.

According to a formal complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, Tapan Nath, the dispute escalated into violence. In a fit of rage, Mimdeep allegedly dragged his mother out of the house and towards a nearby pond within their premises.

He is accused of forcefully pushing her into the water and holding her down with his foot until she drowned.

Hearing her desperate cries for help, local residents rushed to the scene and managed to pull Manju Rani from the pond. She was immediately taken to the Lala Primary Health Centre, but was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer.

Lala Police reached the location promptly and arrested Mimdeep Nath. The body was later sent to SK Roy Civil Hospital in Hailakandi for post-mortem. Based on Tapan Nath’s complaint, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

It is worth noting that Manju Rani’s husband, Mannik Nath, a former police constable in Hailakandi, passed away just a few months ago. Mimdeep Nath was their eldest son.