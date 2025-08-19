Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned that authorities will arrest individuals from outside the state if they engage in activities that violate the law.

Addressing reporters on Monday night at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he visited following the death of a newborn, Sarma claimed that “strange people” from places like Mumbai and Kerala had arrived in Assam under suspicious circumstances.

The Chief Minister alleged that these individuals, many of them advocates, had previously disrupted the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process and were now attempting similar interference. “We’re monitoring their movements closely. Unlike during the NRC update, this time we’re alert. If anyone crosses legal boundaries, we will take immediate action,” he said.

He strongly opposed what he described as “fundamentalist politics” and reiterated that the government would not tolerate agitation on sensitive issues by individuals or groups, whether from Kerala, Mumbai, or Delhi.

He further accused these outsiders of shielding specific groups and promoting divisive agendas.

The CM also addressed the tragic death of a four-day-old infant at GMCH. The newborn was found hanging from the wires of a medical device inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) early Monday morning.

The family has alleged medical negligence by hospital staff. In response, Sarma acknowledged the incident as a result of negligence and confirmed the formation of an inquiry committee to identify those responsible and initiate strict action.

Turning his attention to the NRC, Sarma blamed some individuals, including social activist Harsh Mander, for fabricating family links and creating fraudulent entries in the NRC list.

He claimed that false kinship records allowed ineligible individuals to gain inclusion during the previous update. “We’ve uncovered several such cases over the past five years and are now ready to present them before the Supreme Court,” he added.

Sarma also revealed that a BBC team recently attempted to visit Uriamghat, the site of a major eviction drive, but state officials denied them access to protected forest areas due to lack of prior permission.

“We’re acting decisively this time. No individual or organization will be allowed to exploit sensitive issues,” he stated.

Sarma further suggested that the NGO ‘Farm2Food’ had received funding from billionaire investor George Soros.

He also called for scrutiny of the initial funding for the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), saying, “I welcome any legal case against me. I stand by what I said.”

Sarma further alleged that AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mehmood Madani had promised to construct houses for victims of the 2013–14 Kokrajhar violence but used external funding rather than personal or organizational resources.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to clearing encroachment, the Chief Minister confirmed that eviction efforts will continue as per orders from both the Supreme Court and the Gauhati High Court.