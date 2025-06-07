Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (June 7, 2025) urged his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma to order a fair and impartial investigation into the death of a 25-year-old woman, Namrata Bora, who died in a road accident earlier this week in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

Namrata, a resident of Golaghat in Assam and employed in Guwahati, was travelling towards Shillong with friends in the early hours of Wednesday when their vehicle reportedly turned back midway.

The car, bearing Assam registration number AS 01 EV 9578, met with an accident at Shangbangla, near Nongpoh, after colliding with another vehicle while trying to overtake a stationary truck.

Namrata was rushed to Nongpoh Civil Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The other four passengers sustained only minor injuries.

Taking to social media, CM Sarma expressed concern over the incident. “The bereaved family has raised questions regarding the circumstances of the accident. I request Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri @SangmaConrad, to ensure a fair and impartial inquiry by a senior police officer so that all facts are brought to light,” Sarma posted on X.

I request Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri @SangmaConrad, to kindly look into a tragic incident that occurred near Nongpoh Police Station in the early hours of Wednesday, June 4.



A vehicle bearing Assam registration number AS 01 EV 9578 met with an accident, resulting… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 7, 2025

Responding to the request, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma assured that he had issued instructions for a fair investigation. “@himantabiswa I have given instructions to ensure the same,” Sangma replied on X.

The incident has drawn attention after Namrata’s father, speaking from their home in Golaghat after performing her funeral rites, raised doubts over the nature of the accident and demanded justice. “I am deeply disturbed. I have full faith in the justice system and urge our CM to ensure a thorough inquiry,” he told reporters.

Complicating the case, initial statements to Ri Bhoi police claimed that six people, including a driver, were in the car.

However, this was later revised by the survivors, who said there were only five people in the vehicle and that the driver was the son of an Assam-based AIUDF MLA. They admitted to providing false information earlier out of fear.

Adding to the developments, a video surfaced on social media reportedly filmed inside the vehicle, showing five people present, with the MLA’s son behind the wheel.

Police in Nongpoh have registered a case and further investigation is underway.