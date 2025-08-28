Guwahati: Amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day trip to Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and its ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing them of crossing all limits of political decency during a public rally in Darbhanga, Bihar.

Taking to the social media platform X, Sarma alleged that Congress leaders, during an official gathering, used derogatory language not only against Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also in reference to his late mother. He described the remarks as a “fresh testimony” to the lack of culture and civility within the Congress leadership and the broader INDIA alliance.

“Congress and its partners have repeatedly failed to defeat PM Modi politically for the past two decades. Frustrated by this failure, they consistently resort to abusive language against him. But today, they crossed all boundaries,” Sarma wrote, adding that such behavior reflects the “rotten mindset” of the opposition bloc.

The Assam Chief Minister further asserted that this “unforgivable insult” would not only prevent Congress from gaining power but also cost them the trust and forgiveness of the people. “Winning power is far from possible for them; they won’t even earn the people’s pardon,” he declared.

His remarks come as political temperatures rise across Bihar and other parts of the country, with the BJP and its allies intensifying their attacks on the INDIA bloc over what they describe as repeated episodes of “personal vilification” of Prime Minister Modi.

Sarma’s statement is likely to escalate the war of words between the ruling NDA and the opposition ahead of the upcoming elections.