Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday clarified that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), currently probing the alleged links between Assam Congress President and MP Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan, is operating without a fixed timeline to conclude its inquiry.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma stated, “We have not set a specific deadline for the SIT to submit its report.” He added that once the SIT completes its investigation, either he or the Chief Secretary will review the findings and decide the next course of action.

The investigation has intensified political tensions in Assam, as both the BJP and Congress continue trading sharp accusations over the allegations. While Sarma has hinted that the probe will reveal “startling revelations,” Congress leaders have rejected the accusations as “politically motivated.”

Earlier, Sarma said the state government might transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), depending on the SIT’s final report. He acknowledged that the state-level SIT operates with limited authority, especially when it comes to retrieving older communication records. “The SIT holds a very limited mandate. It cannot access call data or communication records beyond two years,” he explained.

Despite these limitations, the Chief Minister praised the SIT for working diligently and clarified that broader issues, such as citizenship and alleged ties to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), fall under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. He also noted that central agencies like the NIA can retrieve data dating back to 2010 or 2011.

Sarma confirmed that the state government has not yet asked the NIA to take over the case. “We haven’t made any such request so far. We will take a final decision after the SIT submits its findings,” he said.

Later, the Chief Minister announced that the SIT must finish its investigation by September 10, and the government will not allow any extension.

He said the team will submit the report to the state Cabinet on September 11 or 12, and the government will decide by September 15 whether to assign the case to the NIA, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), or place it under the Ministry of Home Affairs.