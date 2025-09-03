Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reaffirmed his government’s resolve to ensure the all-round development of the indigenous Sarania Kachari community, stressing both socio-economic upliftment and educational empowerment as priorities.

Sarma held extensive interactions with representatives of various Sarania Kachari organisations, during which he listened to their concerns and suggestions in Dispur.

The discussions centered on livelihood opportunities, access to quality education, and measures to safeguard the community’s cultural heritage.

“Prioritizing the holistic progress of our indigenous communities, I engaged in meaningful discussions with various Sarania Kachari organizations on their socio-economic upliftment and educational empowerment. We will keep working for a brighter future of this proud community,” the chief minister said in a social media post after the meeting.

The Sarania Kacharis, recognized as one of Assam’s indigenous groups, have long been demanding greater state support in the fields of education, skill development, and welfare schemes. Sarma’s assurance comes at a time when the state government has been emphasizing inclusive development for marginalized and tribal populations.

Officials indicated that the government may soon announce targeted initiatives for the Sarania Kacharis, including scholarships for students, self-employment programs, and infrastructure support for community development.

The chief minister reiterated that his government’s vision is to create a roadmap where indigenous groups such as the Sarania Kacharis can thrive while preserving their identity, traditions, and socio-cultural legacy.