Guwahati: The Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) launched a public awareness campaign on Sunday, declaring child begging a punishable offense under national law. The campaign encourages citizens to report incidents by calling the child helpline 1098.

The CMO’s poster, issued by the State Child Protection Society, emphasizes that child begging is illegal under Section 76 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, as amended in 2021.

The law states that using children for begging is a criminal offense, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to one lakh rupees.

In severe cases, such as mutilation or repeated offenses, penalties increase to seven to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and fines up to five lakh rupees.

The poster highlights, “Children deserve books, toys, and dreams, not streets, scars, and tears,” urging the public to take action.

This initiative is part of the state’s efforts to tackle child exploitation. Sources state it complements national programs such as the SMILE scheme, which focuses on rehabilitating individuals involved in begging.

Child begging remains a serious issue in Assam, particularly in Guwahati. According to the 2011 Census, Assam had the highest number of beggars in the Northeast, with 22,116 recorded.

Recent studies show that 82% of child beggars are between the ages of 9 and 15, often living in poor conditions and trapped in cycles of poverty.

Child rights advocates have welcomed the campaign but emphasize the need for strong enforcement. “It’s a step toward protecting children’s futures,” said Anita Das, a child welfare advocate.

Local social worker Ravi Kumar added, “Many children are trafficked or forced to beg, and without proper rescue operations, the laws won’t be enough.”

Earlier this year, the state government set a goal to make Guwahati beggar-free by 2025, but progress has been slow, with critics pointing to the lack of adequate shelters and vocational training.

In a state facing issues like child labor and abandonment, the lack of a tracking database makes addressing the problem even harder.

The CMO’s initiative, along with similar efforts to combat child marriage and improve child rights protection, calls on citizens to report child begging and help end this cycle of exploitation.