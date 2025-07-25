Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday laid the foundation stones for a landmark administrative infrastructure project at the CM Secretariat premises at Maijan in Dibrugarh.

The State Government has planned a Rs 65 crore project to construct a dedicated Ministers’ Office, a Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary Block, and a state-of-the-art Convention Centre.

The government will develop the proposed complex adjacent to the existing CM Secretariat. It also plans to create a new entrance to the Secretariat campus to improve accessibility and operational flow.

As per the site plan, Plot 1 covers 7,780 square meters, and Plot 2 spans 8,360 square meters, bringing the total proposed expansion area to approximately 1,73,729 square feet. Authorities aim to complete the project within two years.

This ambitious initiative aims to strengthen administrative capabilities in Upper Assam and aligns with the State Government’s vision to develop Dibrugarh as Assam’s second capital.

Once completed, the new complex will serve as a key administrative hub, enabling efficient governance and accelerating the implementation of developmental initiatives in the region.

Medical Education & Research Minister Prasanta Phukan, Industries & Commerce Minister Bimal Borah, Transport Minister and Dibrugarh Guardian Minister Jogen Mohan, MLAs Taranga Gogoi, Chakradhar Gogoi, Suren Phukan, Binod Hazarika, Terash Gowala, and other dignitaries attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of decentralized governance to ensure the timely and effective delivery of public services.

He further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building modern, future-ready infrastructure that fulfills the aspirations of a progressive and rapidly developing Assam.