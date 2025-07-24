Dibrugarh: In a significant push to strengthen medical education and healthcare infrastructure in Upper Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation stones for several major infrastructure projects at Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh.

He launched the construction of teachers’ quarters and students’ hostels within AMCH’s 504-bigha campus.

The Public Works (Health & Education) Department is executing the Rs 357 crore project.

As part of the project, the government will build two blocks with 40 flats for senior faculty and three blocks with 60 flats for junior faculty. It will also construct separate residences for the Principal, Vice-Principals, and the Medical Superintendent.

To meet the housing needs of students, the project will include a 500-seat girls’ hostel and a 225-seat boys’ hostel for MBBS students. For postgraduate students, the government will build a 232-seat block for female students and a 200-seat block for male students. Additionally, the plan includes a 250-capacity girls’ hostel for General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) students.

The government will also improve staff accommodation by constructing six blocks with 120 flats for Grade III employees and nursing staff, and eight blocks with 192 flats for Grade IV staff. The project includes essential supporting infrastructure such as a dining block and a community hall to enhance the overall quality of life on campus.

This ambitious development initiative aims to transform AMCH’s residential and academic environment. It will help the college better serve its students, faculty, and healthcare professionals while reinforcing its position as a premier medical institution in Northeast India.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma also laid the foundation stones for several transformative infrastructure projects at Dibrugarh University, taking a major step toward advancing the university’s academic and residential facilities. The university hosted the ceremony on its campus.

The government is implementing the Rs 147 crore initiative under two major schemes — the Chief Minister’s Special Grant and the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA). The initiative seeks to upgrade academic, research, and residential infrastructure.

“This is a historic day for the people of Dibrugarh. With these projects at Dibrugarh University and Assam Medical College and Hospital, we have taken one step forward in our mission to establish Dibrugarh as the second capital of Assam. I congratulate the people of Dibrugarh. These projects will transform Dibrugarh University and Assam Medical College into premier institutions with world-class facilities. Our government is committed to providing students and faculty with an environment conducive to learning, research, and holistic development,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further said.