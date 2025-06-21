Assam CM inaugurates Northeast India’s first modern correctional facility

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially inaugurated the newly constructed district jail at Kajalgaon in Chirang district, recognized as Northeast India’s first fully modern correctional facility.

This cutting-edge prison complex, designed with an emphasis on rehabilitation and humane treatment, represents a significant advancement in Assam’s correctional infrastructure.

The facility features state-of-the-art amenities and inclusive systems, with the capacity to house 636 inmates, including both undertrial detainees and convicted individuals.

Distinguishing itself from traditional prisons in the region, the Chirang District Jail incorporates specialized quarantine areas to maintain strict health and sanitation standards. The design prioritizes reform and rehabilitation over mere punishment.

The facility includes separate, modern healthcare units for male and female prisoners, educational classrooms to facilitate learning and skill-building, and a well-stocked library, all intended to support the inmates’ personal development and successful reintegration into society.

At the inauguration, CM Sarma highlighted the government’s dedication to upgrading correctional institutions and bringing them in line with national and international benchmarks for inmate welfare and rehabilitation. He remarked, “This facility is not merely a jail; it is a center for transformation.”