Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that authorities are dismantling a network of illegal Bangladeshi immigrant smugglers. The operation revealed a concerning new development of local Hindu youths involvement.

Speaking to the media in Assam’s Silchar on Sunday, the Chief Minister stated that a syndicate is actively helping people illegally cross the border and is charging each individual approximately rupees 20,000.

As per media reports, this smuggling operation is part of a larger issue of illegal migration from Bangladesh, which has long been a significant concern for Assam. For decades, the region has faced challenges due to the influx of undocumented migrants, driven by factors like poverty in Bangladesh and the promise of better opportunities in India.

This has led to social, economic, and political tensions in the state. The state government is taking a firm stance, intensifying operations to apprehend those involved.

Authorities noted that the illegal entrants often use specific routes through areas like Tripura, Dawki, Mankachar and Sribhumi. Local media stated that the police have already made several arrests and are expected to take more action as the investigation continues.

In addition to human smuggling, various other illicit activities including the trafficking of cattle, drugs, and counterfeit currency reportedly use the Indo-Bangladesh border as a route.

To combat this, the Border Security Force (BSF) and other security agencies have increased surveillance, utilizing modern technology like drones, and working to close gaps in border fencing, reports suggest.