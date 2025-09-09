Guwahati: In a first-of-its-kind move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took to X (formerly Twitter) to post an AI-generated photo of himself. Sharing the image with his followers, he wrote, “My young friend suggested me to go with the trend so here it is.”

The post quickly drew attention, with netizens flooding the comment section with reactions that blended admiration, humour, and heartfelt appreciation. Gulzar Hussain, a fan, praised the creative attempt, remarking, “Himanta Biswa Sarma Truly creative! Looks like you’ve used some AI tools to generate this, maybe that’s why the facial resemblance isn’t 100% exact . But the concept and execution are really amazing — definitely a trendsetter move! ”

Another admirer, Tulika Saikia, shared a more personal note, commenting, “You are much more nice and handsome than this AI generated picture.”

The Chief Minister’s experiment with AI artistry reflects how political leaders are increasingly embracing technology to connect with younger audiences. His post has not only showcased the lighter side of leadership but also sparked discussions on the growing influence of AI in everyday life and public communication.

What stood out most was the warmth in the responses fans were quick to assure their leader that no digital creation could outshine his real life persona. This blend of technology, trend, and human connection has turned a simple photo post into a social media moment of wide public interest.