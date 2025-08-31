Silchar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday unveiled the statues of freedom fighters Mangal Pandey and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Silchar.

CM Sarma took pride in the fact that the statues of the two freedom fighters were inaugurated in Silchar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Alongside the statues, Sarma announced a transformative Rs 700-crore flyover project linking Rangirkhari to Capital Point aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity in Assam’s second-largest urban hub.

It is a privilege to dedicate the statue of Veer Mangal Pandey , the valiant hero of the 1857 battle of Independence, in Silchar. https://t.co/FQuIvUn1YO — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 31, 2025

The project aligns with the state’s broader infrastructure mission, with recent initiatives including the Guwahati Gateway Ghat and the Furkating Tinsukia railway doubling.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Launching the statues, he underscored the significance of the two in India’s struggle to gain independence.

“It is such a momentous occasion that the statues of these two legends have been launched on the same day,” CM Sarma added.

Also Read: Demographic shifts in Assam: Census trends, political concerns

Sarma also tore into the Congress party for taking credit for its role in the freedom movement.

The majestic 24.5-foot bronze statue of Netaji at the Rangirkhari junction was a matter of great importance for the state, Sarma said.

The new statue crafted by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj replaces the earlier one installed in 1983 and symbolizes a renewed commitment to preserving Netaji’s legacy.

The unveiling was organized under the Silchar Netaji Murti Nobonirman O Sthapona Committee led by MLA Dipayan Chakraborty and attended by thousands of residents who hailed it as a defining moment for the Barak Valley.

CM Sarma, in his address, recalled Netaji’s indomitable spirit and his enduring contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

He highlighted how Silchar’s history with Bose dates back to grassroots efforts in 1983, when a lottery of two rupee coupons helped raise funds for the first statue through community participation.

The 10-foot bronze statue of Mangal Pandey has been installed at the NIT Silchar Rotary Point, which has been officially named Sahid Mangal Pandey Chowk.

The installation fulfills a long-standing demand of the community and commemorates Pandey’s role in sparking the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny, India’s First War of Independence.

Sarma’s two-day Barak Valley visit also included offering puja at Kanchakanti Kali Mandir and meeting families of prominent leaders.