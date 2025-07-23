Guwahati: The Indian cultural and theatre fraternity mourns the passing of renowned theatre personality Ratan Thiyam, a legendary figure in the world of indigenous and experimental theatre.

A pioneer of the Theatre of Roots movement, Thiyam was known for his deep engagement with the traditional art forms of Manipur and his remarkable contributions in presenting them on global stages.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, paid a heartfelt tribute on the social media platform X, acknowledging Thiyam’s unparalleled impact. “A leading light of the Theatre of Roots movement, Shri Ratan Thiyam dedicated his life to bringing indigenous theatre and art practices to the global stage. A Padma awardee, his productions were rich in both talent and messaging. He was a brilliant ambassador of the rich culture of Manipur and the Northeast and was able to use art as a vehicle to convey people’s emotions and aspirations. My deepest condolences on his demise. Om Shanti!” he wrote on Wednesday.

Born in 1948 in Manipur, Ratan Thiyam was not only a theatre director but also a playwright, designer, and the founder of the Chorus Repertory Theatre, which became a cornerstone of artistic excellence in India. His works blended ancient Indian performance traditions with modern socio-political themes, making him a powerful voice for the region and beyond.

Thiyam’s most celebrated works include plays such as Uttar Priyadarshi, Chakravyuha, and Andha Yug.

People recognized his productions for their visual grandeur, spiritual depth, and strong political commentary.

His ability to draw from Manipuri traditions while integrating universal themes made him a unique cultural emissary for Northeast India.

The Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recognized Thiyam’s career, which gained international acclaim and academic influence.

He also served as the chairman of the National School of Drama, nurturing a generation of theatre practitioners across the country.

With his passing, India loses one of its most profound cultural minds. His legacy, however, will continue to inspire future generations of artists, storytellers, and cultural custodians.