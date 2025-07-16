Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Dumduma Town (Doomdooma): People from all sections of society in Assam and across the world continue to ask about the re-establishment of the Gandhi statue here in Tinsukia.

A quiet but historically vibrant town in Assam’s Tinsukia district, Doomdooma finds itself at the crossroads of memory and modernity.

Last year, authorities uprooted the 5.5-foot marble statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Chowk, once the symbolic heart of the town, to make way for a new clock tower, a move that triggered public debate, cultural anxiety, and political tension.

The Doomdooma Municipal Board (DMB), citing damage and disrepair, removed the statue in early July 2024 as part of a beautification project.

Workers are rapidly constructing a clock tower, which is reportedly nearing completion, while artisans in Rajasthan are sculpting a new 6.5-foot marble statue of Gandhi. Local BJP MLA Rupesh Gowala has assured the public that the new statue will be installed within six months. But with August 15 fast approaching, citizens are asking: Will Gandhi return to his place by Independence Day?

The removal sparked emotional responses. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distanced himself from the decision, stating publicly, “I was not aware of this decision. Assam owes a lot to Mahatma Gandhi.” Tushar Gandhi, the Mahatma’s great-grandson, went further, accusing the government of harbouring a “colonial hangover” for choosing a clock tower over a peace icon.

Local leaders echoed the concerns. Former MLA Durga Bhumij called the removal “insensitive,” while AASU and Congress workers organized silent marches demanding the statue’s immediate return.

For the residents of Doomdooma, Gandhi Chowk is more than a traffic junction; it’s a living landmark of peace, sacrifice, and public conscience. The sudden removal of Gandhi’s statue has left many feeling emotionally displaced. “We are not against development,” said a local teacher, “but why erase the soul of the place while modernizing it?”

Assam’s deep-rooted Vaishnavite culture, shaped by saints like Srimanta Sankardev, mirrors Gandhian values in surprising harmony. Both traditions emphasize non-violence, equality, spiritual discipline, and service to humanity. Gandhi often drew upon the Bhakti movements to preach truth and simplicity. In many ways, Gandhi’s ideals resonate with the philosophical and social teachings of Assam’s satras. The statue at Gandhi Chowk didn’t just represent a political figure; it symbolized a spiritual bridge.

Although workers are likely to complete the clock tower by Independence Day, artisans may still take months to deliver the new Gandhi statue. For many, the ticking clock is symbolic, not just of passing time, but of delayed justice to memory. The community remains hopeful, yet restless.

As the tower rises high, the people of Doomdooma ask, will Gandhi’s gaze once again fall upon the town he inspired, or will the square forever reflect silence where his spirit once stood?