Guwahati: The Axom Nagarik Samaj (ANS), a citizens’ group of Assam, has strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi and MLA Sibamoni Bora, alleging it to be a blatant act of intimidation by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the ongoing Panchayat elections.

In a press release issued on Monday, the organization expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and questioned the state of law and order in Assam.

“The attack on the convoy of Pradyut Bordoloi, a Lok Sabha MP and Sibamoni Bora, an MLA yesterday is the latest example of the kind of naked intimidation the ruling BJP has resorted to in the Panchayat elections. Is there some semblance of law and order in today’s Assam? Where are we heading? Where is the election commission? Is it in limbo?” the release stated.

Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, president, and Paresh Malakar, general secretary of Axom Nagarik Samaj, criticized the BJP’s contradictory stance, claiming that while the party asserts its popularity, it resorts to violence and intimidation to secure votes.

“On the one hand BJP is claiming itself to be the most popular party in Assam and on the other it is trying to garner votes only through intimidation and violence. This is most shameful,” they asserted.

The organization demanded immediate action against the perpetrators of the attack, calling for a swift investigation and the arrest of those involved.

“We condemn this violence let loose by the goons and supporters of the ruling party and demand that culprits involved in the attack are brought to book immediately,” they said.

Furthermore, Axom Nagarik Samaj called for enhanced security measures for all opposition leaders participating in the Panchayat election campaigns.

“We also demand adequate security to all the opposition leaders who are involved in the campaigning of the Panchayat elections,” they stated.

The ANS appealed to the citizens of Assam to stand against the prevailing lawlessness and anarchy. “Again we appeal to the law-abiding citizens of the state to protest against this lawlessness and anarchy,” the release urged.