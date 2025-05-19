Dibrugarh: In a landmark judgment, the Charaideo District Judicial Court in Sonari, Assam, has sentenced 23 individuals to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each for their involvement in the brutal murder of a woman accused of witchcraft.

After 13 long years, the victim of witch-hunting received justice from the Court for the incident reported in Charaideo in 2012.

According to reports, Phuleshwari Halua was physical torture and the group of people set her ablaze alive in Jalha village in Charaideo, Assam.

Superstition and suspicion of witchcraft had allegedly driven the accused.

“The court, after careful consideration of the evidence and testimonies, delivered its verdict, convicting 23 individuals and sentencing them to life imprisonment. Additionally, the court ordered the convicts to pay a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the victim’s family,” said an advocate of Charaideo.

This judgment marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victim’s family, who had been waiting for 13 long years for closure.

The court’s decision serves as a stern reminder of the consequences of such heinous crimes and the importance of upholding the rule of law.