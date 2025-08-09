Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Assam within the next 15–20 days.

In preparation, Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel has issued urgent instructions to all District Election Officers (DEOs) of the state to ensure immediate readiness.

In a directive dated August 4, Goel stated that all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant EROs (AEROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) must be in place before the SIR schedule is officially declared.

The directive also specified that additional BLOs for newly created polling stations, following a recent rationalization, should be identified and ready for appointment as soon as ECI approval is received.

The order further instructed that election staff and data entry operators should not be assigned additional duties during the SIR process. Specifically, districts within the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) must not divert this personnel for BTC elections and should instead arrange for alternative manpower.

Officials were reminded that the final voter list from 2005, updated after an intensive revision, is available on the CEO Assam website and must be shared with recognized political parties.

The directive also stated that District Contact Centres (DCCs) will be centrally activated. However, DEOs are required to designate employees to handle calls and update the NGSP portal daily during office hours, without incurring extra costs.

Goel instructed all DEOs to treat the matter as “most urgent.” Assam is scheduled to hold its first election since the delimitation of its 126 Assembly seats early next year.