Guwahati: Three major cab unions in Assam have strongly objected to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent Independence Day speech, where he referred to many cab drivers as “unknown persons.”

The unions accused the CM of undermining the dignity and identity of cab drivers across the state.

At a joint press conference in Dispur on Sunday, leaders from the All Assam Cab Operators’ Union, Sadou Asom Cab Mazdoor Sangha, and the All Guwahati Cab Drivers’ Union demanded an immediate retraction of the CM’s remarks.

Bishnu Das, representing the All Assam Cab Operators’ Union, expressed outrage, saying, “The Chief Minister has virtually stripped us of our dignity. His words will now make every citizen suspicious of cab drivers.”

Das also stated that the unions represent indigenous workers, not outsiders, and accused the CM of indirectly labeling cab drivers as Bangladeshis or non-locals. “Such a narrative is not only false but deeply insulting,” he added.

The unions warned of statewide protests if the Chief Minister fails to withdraw his statement. They announced plans for a 48-hour chakka bandh (transport strike) involving all categories of transport workers later this month. If the issue remains unresolved, union leaders said they would escalate their agitation to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, joining hands with transport unions from 26 states.

Leaders also criticized the state Transport Department, calling it the most unstable yet the highest revenue-generating department in Assam. They held the department responsible for any alleged infiltration in the cab sector, pointing out that all permits and documents are issued under its watch.

“If unknown individuals have entered the business, then the department has failed in its duty to verify and regulate operators,” union leaders said.

Highlighting the financial pressures faced by cab drivers — from loan EMIs to family obligations — the unions said such public remarks unfairly portray honest workers as potential criminals or illegal immigrants.

The unions urged CM Sarma to issue a formal clarification and restore the respect of the state’s cab-driving community.

During his August 15 speech in Guwahati, the Chief Minister had referred to a demographic shift in the state and remarked, “The cab drivers are mostly unknown people. Where did they come from?” However, he did not clarify who he meant by “unknown people.”