Guwahati: A recently repaired bridge in Assam collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday, cutting off a vital route on the Silchar-Kalain National Highway at Bhangarpar.

The incident has isolated the Barak Valley and affected connectivity to neighbouring Tripura and Mizoram.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The bridge, which spanned the Harang River, gave way just weeks after reopening, following repair work reportedly costing Rs 1.37 crore.

Two trucks loaded with stones fell into the river during the collapse, but authorities confirmed that no lives were lost. The timing of the incident is especially critical, as the Gammon Bridge at Badarpur Ghat another vital connection is currently under renovation, leaving commuters and transporters with few viable alternatives.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav and Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta quickly arrived at the site to assess the situation. SSP Mahatta said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) initiated rescue and recovery operations soon after the collapse.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A nearby road has been identified to temporarily allow passage for small vehicles, but the overall road connectivity remains severely affected.

The Silchar-Kalain route had been serving as a temporary lifeline while the main Katigorah Gammon Bridge on NH-6 remained closed. With both now out of service, the region stands nearly cut off from the rest of Assam and beyond, triggering growing public outrage and anxiety.

Local residents expressed deep frustration and anger, accusing the authorities and contractors of using substandard materials during the repair process.

Many alleged that the earlier “repairs” were largely cosmetic focused on painting and superficial fixes while deeper structural issues were ignored. One resident claimed that warnings from the public were brushed aside or met with intimidation.

Borkhola MLA Misbahul Islam Laskar, who visited the collapse site, sharply criticised the agencies responsible, calling the incident a result of gross negligence and lack of quality control. “How can a bridge that was just repaired collapse so suddenly? This is a clear failure of accountability,” he remarked.