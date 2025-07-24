Guwahati: As the Assam government steps up security measures ahead of Independence Day celebrations, a bomb threat email briefly triggered panic in the Basistha area of Guwahati on Thursday. The threat targeted the Dispur co-district office.

Fortunately, the alarm proved false.

The unsettling email arrived in the afternoon and immediately activated the city’s security response. Guwahati Police, along with bomb squads and local forces, quickly sealed the area and conducted a full-scale search of the premises.

“This was false information,” said a senior police officer.

Tension escalated when someone noticed an unattended bag near a parked two-wheeler just outside the government building. However, two individuals, later identified as official visitors, returned shortly after and claimed the bag, confirming that it posed no threat.

This marks the third bomb scare in recent months. On April 22 and May 11, authorities received similar threats via email at the Gauhati High Court, both of which also turned out to be hoaxes. The repeated incidents have raised concerns about a possible coordinated attempt to disturb public peace.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the latest email. They have not ruled out the possibility of foul play or a deliberate attempt to create panic.

With August 15 approaching, Assam Police have also heightened surveillance across the state. A senior officer said they are closely monitoring all sensitive installations, government offices, and public spaces in response to recent threats.

Meanwhile, civic authorities and law enforcement agencies continue to urge the public to stay calm but vigilant and to report any suspicious items or activities without delay.