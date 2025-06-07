Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday officially announced Kanad Purkayastha, the party’s Assam state secretary, as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from the state.

The party’s central election committee approved Purkayastha’s candidature for the polls scheduled for June 19, with vote counting also taking place on the same day.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Kanad Purkayastha, a prominent party leader from the Barak Valley, is the son of veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha, indicating a strong political lineage.

Notably, Assam will see elections for two Rajya Sabha seats. The BJP had previously declared its intention to field a candidate for one seat, while allocating the other to its key ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Following the announcement BJP Assam Pradesh took to its official social media handle X to extend its congratulations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The BJP Assam Pradesh stated, ‘Heartiest congratulations to Shri Kanad Purkayastha ji on being nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections’.

Heartiest congratulations to Shri Kanad Purkayastha ji on being nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.



A dedicated karyakarta who has served the party with sincerity across various responsibilities for decades, we are confident that he… pic.twitter.com/t4fM4umR00 — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) June 7, 2025

“A dedicated karyakarta who has served the party with sincerity across various responsibilities for decades, we are confident that he will strongly represent the hopes and aspirations of the people of Assam and the ideals of the BJP in the Upper House of Parliament, ” the state unit added.