Guwahati: A Bengal slow loris (Nycticebus bengalensis), locally known as the “Lajuki Bandor,” was found in critical condition on Saturday in Kasijan village under Kakopathar Forest Range in Assam’s Tinsukia district, suspected to have suffered an electric shock.

The incident, reported by local residents, quickly went viral on social media, prompting immediate intervention by the Assam Forest Department and veterinary authorities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“It was heartbreaking to see the poor animal hanging near the electric wire. We immediately called the forest department,” said a local villager.

The nocturnal primate, famous for its slow movements and large expressive eyes, is classified as Vulnerable by the IUCN. Experts say electrocution is an increasing threat to slow lorises in Assam, as these arboreal animals often traverse power lines in search of food or mates. Habitat loss due to deforestation further intensifies their vulnerability.

“Electrocution incidents like this highlight the urgent need to safeguard wildlife corridors and insulate dangerous power lines,” said Priya Borthakur, wildlife conservationist. “These primates are delicate and can die from even minor shocks.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Rescue teams provided emergency care on-site, and the loris was transferred to a rehabilitation center. A forest ranger said, “If treated promptly, the loris can fully recover. We are monitoring its condition closely.”

Authorities are urging local communities to report injured wildlife immediately and are exploring measures to prevent electrocution, including insulated power lines and safer forest access routes.