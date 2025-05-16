Imphal: Assam has emerged as a major buyer in the regional agro-horticulture trade, while Sikkim, Mizoram, and Nagaland served as leading suppliers, according to the agro-horticultural trade data for the North Eastern region.

The region is leveraging digital technology to connect producers, buyers, and service providers through enhanced market access.

Satinder Kumar Bhalla, Secretary of the North Eastern Council (NEC), reported that ginger remained the most traded commodity in August 2025.

Varieties such as local and Nadia contributed significantly to the total volume, with over 184.5 metric tonnes (MT) of ginger sold, generating Rs 47.57 lakhs in revenue. Sikkim led as the top supplier of ginger for the month.

King chilli, a premium product cultivated in Nagaland and Assam, fetched the highest per-kilogram price, reaching up to Rs 3,000 per kg. Though traded in smaller quantities, king chilli achieved a high trade value, totaling Rs 53,000.

Other key commodities traded included turmeric, maize paddy, black rice, and bird’s eye chilli, sourced from Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Assam, and Manipur.

In April 2025, the North Eastern states recorded vibrant agri-trade activity, with total transactions valued at Rs 49 lakhs and a cumulative trade volume of 188 metric tonnes.

This growth reflects the strengthening of interstate agricultural marketing and improved digital trade connectivity between farmers and buyers.

To support this momentum, the North East Region Agri Commodity E-Connect (NERACE) web portal and mobile app, launched on July 12, 2024, by Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, continues to play a crucial role.

NERACE aims to transform the region’s agro-horticultural ecosystem by using technology to streamline connections between farmers, buyers, and service providers.

The platform enables seamless transactions, promotes mutual growth, and empowers farmers by improving market linkages and enhancing supply chain efficiency, particularly in areas critical to trade and distribution.

The key highlights of the April 2025 sales data include:

Assam emerged as a major buyer state, while Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim served as key seller states.