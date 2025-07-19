Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: More than 30 theatre groups, playwrights, lyricists, visual artists, and concerned citizens in Assam staged a protest on Friday outside the closed premises of Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati, demanding its immediate reopening.

Organised under the banner of the Cultural Unity Forum, Assam (Sanskritik Aikyamancha, Asom), the protest saw participants holding placards, raising slogans, and performing street theatre to highlight the impact of the auditorium’s closure on the cultural community.

Rabindra Bhawan, a prominent venue for performing arts in Assam, has remained shut since early 2022. Local artists said the prolonged closure has disrupted regular cultural activities, particularly affecting smaller theatre groups that rely on the space for affordable performances.

In 2024, the state government announced a Rs 111-crore renovation plan for the auditorium. However, artists alleged that there has been little visible progress and cited bureaucratic delays and lack of transparency in the project’s execution.

Protesters demanded a clear and time-bound roadmap for reopening the facility. Their demands included reopening Rabindra Bhawan within six months, public disclosure of the project’s progress, and financial assistance for artists who have lost access to performance venues.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reportedly directed officials to review the matter.

Participants also raised concerns about the state government’s approach to cultural infrastructure, pointing out that while new projects are being launched, existing institutions like Rabindra Bhawan remain neglected.

Organisers stated that the protest would continue through other means if specific commitments are not made by the government.