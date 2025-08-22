Guwahati: The Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata is currently abuzz with the vibrant colors and soulful imagery of Assam, courtesy of a stunning exhibition by noted artist Rantu Lahkar.

The young artist, hailing from Dumduma in Tinsukia district of upper Assam, has been making waves in the art world with his evocative depictions of nature, culture, and emotions.

As visitors step into the exhibition hall, they are transported to the heart of Assam. The paintings, each one a masterpiece, seem to narrate their own story. “River and Village,” a breathtaking piece, has left many viewers spellbound.

“It feels as though the fragrance of Assam’s soil has blended into the air,” remarked a young art enthusiast.

The exhibition, which is currently underway, is not just a display of art; it’s a celebration of emotions, heritage, and identity.

Each canvas is a testament to Lahkar’s skill and creativity, with every stroke echoing the rhythm of rural life, every shade carrying the depth of memory, and every line evoking a dormant sensitivity within the viewer.

Rantu Lahkar who is the talented artist has showcased his work internationally in countries like Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

Despite his success, Lahkar remains humble about his journey.

“India has no shortage of talent,” he said in an interview.

“What we need is the right direction and opportunities, especially for artists from the Northeast,” he added.

When asked about his passion for art, Lahkar’s eyes light up. “Art is my life,” he said simply

“I cannot imagine myself without it,” he added.

For visitors, this exhibition is more than just a collection of paintings; it’s a cultural voyage through Assam. By the time they step out of the gallery, many feel as though the Brahmaputra itself flows quietly within them, serene, profound, and brimming with life.