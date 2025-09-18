Guwahati: In a first, in Assam AI has taken a controversial entry after a video was uploaded recently by the State BJP on its X account.

It sounds the digital Resources equipped now with mighty AI will play a decisive role in the upcoming BTC and State Assembly Elections respectively.

The controversy erupted from an AI-generated video posted by the Assam BJP, highlighting alleged demographic shifts in Assam due to illegal immigration, particularly from Bangladesh, which the party attributes to past Congress policies.

These videos portray a dystopian “Assam without BJP,” depicting a Muslim-majority state with exaggerated imagery of minorities overtaking public spaces and landmarks. Critics, including the Congress and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, have slammed them as inflammatory and designed to incite communal hatred ahead of upcoming elections like the Bodoland Territorial Council polls. The BJP defends the content as a wake-up call to the “real threat” of infiltration, rooted in historical data showing Muslim population growth from 16% in 1951 to 34% in 2011, with projections suggesting a potential majority by 2050.

Pre-2025 Context: Long-Standing Debates on Demographic Changes

Assam’s demographic shifts have been a flashpoint in Indian politics for decades, often linked to illegal immigration from Bangladesh. Historical census data shows the Hindu population percentage declining from 70% in 1951 to 61% in 2011, while the Muslim share rose from 16% to 34%, with higher growth rates for Muslims (e.g., 29% vs. 10-15% for Hindus in recent decades).

BJP leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, have repeatedly framed this as a “life and death” issue, warning of “demographic invasion” that threatens indigenous Assamese identity.

Congress, in contrast, accuses the BJP of using fear-mongering to polarize voters, dismissing such claims as communal propaganda. Earlier discussions, such as Sarma’s 2024 statements on Muslims reaching 40% of Assam’s population (up from 12% in 1951), set the stage for the current row.Similar concerns have been raised by BJP in other states like West Bengal and Kerala, where rapid minority population growth is attributed to infiltration rather than natural birth rates.

August 24, 2025: BJP Escalates with AI Video on Congress-Jamiat Ties

The BJP’s Assam unit (@BJP4Assam) posted an AI-generated video exposing what it called a “dark conspiracy” between Congress leaders and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on July 27, 2025, regarding land encroachment and infiltration.

The video used animated imagery to depict closed-door meetings, accusing Congress of appeasing illegal immigrants for votes. This was part of a broader campaign highlighting demographic threats, including a post on the same day urging people to “wake up” before Assam’s cultural legacy is lost.

Congress did not immediately respond, but the post garnered significant engagement, amplifying BJP’s narrative.

September 12, 2025: Another AI Video Surfaces, Building Tension

A similar AI-generated video emerged, part of what Congress later described as a “pattern of digital misinformation.” Details on its content are sparse, but it reportedly continued the theme of portraying minorities as encroachers, setting the groundwork for the main controversy.

September 15, 2025: The Spark BJP Posts the Explosive “Assam Without BJP” Video

On this Monday, the Assam BJP released the pivotal 31-second AI-generated video titled “Assam Without BJP” on its X handle (@BJP4Assam). The clip depicted a fictional Muslim-majority Assam, with imagery of meat shops, Islamic symbols, and claims of a 90% Muslim population overtaking landmarks like Guwahati Airport and the Rang Ghar amphitheater.

Captions warned, “We can’t let this dream of paijan [a derogatory term implying favoritism toward minorities] be true,” urging voters to “choose your vote carefully” ahead of elections.The BJP defended it as illustrating the “realistic threat” of illegal immigration under Congress rule, citing historical data on population shifts.

Critics, including social media users, condemned it as hate-mongering, with one post calling it a “disgusting” portrayal of Muslims as invaders.

September 16-17, 2025: Backlash Builds; Owaisi and Media Weigh In

The video went viral, drawing sharp criticism. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi blasted it as embodying “repulsive Hindutva ideology,” accusing the BJP of dreaming of a “Muslim-mukt Bharat” and lacking vision beyond fear-mongering. Media outlets like The Federal and Maktoob reported on the communal undertones, noting its timing amid debates on demographic changes and elections. Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, dismissed the videos as “manufactured propaganda” that fails to divide Assamese society.Social media erupted with calls for action, labeling the content inflammatory and potentially violative of hate speech laws.

September 18, 2025: Congress Files FIR; BJP Counters with More Posts

Early today, the Assam Congress, led by filed an FIR at Dispur Police Station against BJP leaders, including state president Dilip Saikia and social media convener Shaktidhar Deka, accusing them of inciting communal disharmony, promoting enmity, and violating the Model Code of Conduct.

They also lodged a complaint with the Assam State Election Commission demanding strict action and removal of the videos from platforms under the IT Act.The complaint called for forensic probes and seizure of BJP devices.

In response, the BJP posted twice today: First, defending the video as exposing Congress’s “dangerous game” of appeasement, with a satirical demographic chart punning “AI is the main reason for Assam’s changing demography” (playing on Artificial Intelligence vs. alleged infiltration). Second, accusing Congress of “bankrupt politics” by dragging a “respected Guwahati GPO clerk” (featured in the video) into the drama, claiming the party mocks honest workers.

The police have not commented on the FIR, but the Election Commission may intervene. The BJP insists the videos are factual warnings, while Congress vows to pursue legal action, framing it as an assault on democracy.

This saga underscores deepening divides over immigration, AI ethics in politics, and electoral tactics in a sensitive border state.

However, it is clear that the mighty AI has taken a dangerous entry into Assam politics which indicates clearly that if not used cautiously AI could create havoc in the state killing social harmony which has been the very nature of Assamese people.

The state is known as the place of Guru Shankar Deva and Ajan Fakir and both the Hindus and Muslims have been living here with love and peace since decades .