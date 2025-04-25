Guwahati: AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam has been remanded to four days of police custody by a local court in Assam’s Nagaon district.

He was arrested on Thursday from his residence in Nagaon district for allegedly defending terrorists in connection with the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The arrest is part of a broader crackdown initiated by Assam Police following statements made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma, in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), declared a zero-tolerance policy against anyone supporting or defending Pakistan in relation to the Pahalgam attack.

“Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam,” Sarma stated.

According to Sarma’s posts, several individuals have been arrested for allegedly “directly or indirectly promoting the cause of Pakistan” on social media.

These include: Md. Jabir Hussain (Hailakandi), Md. A.K. Bahauddin (Silchar), Md. Javed Mazumder (Silchar), Md. Mahahar Mia (Morigaon), Md. Mujihirul Islam (Morigaon), Md. Aminul Islam (Nagaon), Md. Sahil Ali (Sivasagar), Md. Jarif Ali (also known as Sharif Sing, Barpeta), Anil Bania (Biswanath, District Secretary of the Satra Mukti Sangram Parishad).

Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Swapnaneel Deka stated that Islam was arrested after a video surfaced on social media showing him making “a very wrong statement” defending the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

“Today, we saw a video circulating on social media in which MLA Aminul Islam made a very wrong statement on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He was defending the terrorists… So we have taken cognisance of this video and registered a case, arrested him, and he will be produced in court tomorrow,” Deka told reporters on Thursday.

Assam Police, in an X post, confirmed Islam’s arrest, stating that he was booked under sections 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS).

“On the basis of a misleading & instigating statement by Dhing MLA, Sh Aminul Islam in public, which went viral & had potential to create an adverse situation, NagaonPS Case 347/25 was registered for offences u/s 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 BNS.6 He has been arrested accordingly,” the post read.

Chief Minister Sarma also confirmed that further arrests are underway as part of the ongoing crackdown.