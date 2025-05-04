Dibrugarh: The Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out a joint flood relief demonstration at Digboi in upper Assam’s Tinsukia on Sunday.

The joint exercise showcased the coordinated capabilities of both agencies in tackling natural calamities, particularly the recurring floods during the monsoon season in Assam.

The demonstration simulated rescue operations, evacuation drills, deployment of rescue boats, and medical aid camps.

The flawless execution by the Army and NDRF personnel highlighted their operational readiness and rapid response potential.

Moreover, the joint effort reaffirms the commitment of both forces toward building disaster resilience, boosting public confidence, and enhancing inter-agency coordination for effective humanitarian assistance.

