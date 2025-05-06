Guwahati: The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, greenlit Rs 7,700 crore in investments across crucial sectors following a six-hour cabinet meeting on Monday night.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sarma said that Rs 1,500 crore of this investment originates from foreign collaborations secured during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“These are the outcomes of the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) we had signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit. As a result of these deals, the state will see the creation of 16,446 direct employment opportunities,” Chief Minister Sarma said.

He said that these agreements are projected to generate 16,446 direct jobs in the state.

A key decision from the meeting includes a new six-lane road connecting Guwahati and Umiam in Meghalaya, distinct from the ongoing Guwahati-Panchgram controlled-access highway project.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“This new road will not be part of the Guwahati-Panchgram controlled-access highway but will fall under a separate project that is currently in the pipeline,” he said.

The state is also planning similar controlled-access highways for the Srirampur-Guwahati, Guwahati-Jorhat, and Jorhat-Dibrugarh corridors, with a five-year completion target.

Sarma expressed gratitude for Central government support on the Guwahati-Panchgram project, acknowledging its importance as vital infrastructure despite potentially limited commercial returns for the Union government.

This project will provide Barak Valley with a third access route, alongside the existing Jowai and the upcoming Haflong roads.