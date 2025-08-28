Dumduma Town: Tobacco consumption is increasingly becoming a serious concern in rural Assam, prompting urgent awareness campaigns.

On Thursday students and teachers of Saint Mary’s Higher Secondary School at Rupaiding in Dumduma organized an anti-tobacco awareness rally under the theme “Tobacco-Free Generation” to educate the public about the harmful effects of tobacco use.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The initiative comes in line with the central government’s directive through the Ministry of Education, instructing state education departments to implement awareness programs on the dangers of tobacco across educational institutions.

Following this, the Tinsukia district education department has directed all schools in the district to carry out campaigns highlighting the health hazards of tobacco consumption.

During the rally, students displayed placards and banners with messages such as “No Tobacco, Healthy Life” and “Stay Healthy, Say No to Tobacco”, while chanting slogans to raise awareness among local residents.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Border road work halted amid Assam–Meghalaya land dispute in Lampi

The rally was inaugurated by the school principal, Sister Martha Telene, and included participation from students of classes 9 and 10, vice-principal Sister Kaini Caroline, and several teachers.

Tobacco and Rural Assam

According to the Assam Health Department, approximately 35% of men and 15% of women in rural areas use tobacco. Tobacco-related diseases, including oral, throat, and lung cancers, have increased by nearly 27% in the last year, with rural youth being especially vulnerable due to easy access and lack of awareness.

Experts emphasize, “Combating tobacco use in rural Assam requires coordinated efforts by schools, village committees, and health workers. Educating students about the risks can significantly reduce dependency in the long run.”

The Dumduma rally reflects a growing commitment among schools and local communities to run regular awareness campaigns, ensuring that people understand the severe health risks of tobacco consumption.

Organizers stressed the importance of awareness in rural Assam, where access to medical facilities is limited and tobacco-related cancers are rising at an alarming rate.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that around 8 million deaths occur worldwide annually due to tobacco, of which nearly 7 million are directly caused by tobacco use. In states like Assam, poor awareness and delayed diagnosis exacerbate the health crisis, particularly in rural communities.