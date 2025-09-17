Guwahati: Assam is suffering from a barrage of another wave of floods.

Over 22,000 people across six districts are at the receiving end, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

While rural Assam has faced major blows, Guwahati is lucky enough.

According to the ASDMA bulletin, floods have wreaked havoc in 274 villages and 4,190 hectares of farmland in Golaghat, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, and Cachar districts.

Two people have died and more than 50,000 livestock have been lost.

Sonitpur district alone has had 33,000 animal deaths.

Floods have forced 22,016 people to manage severe disruption.

Authorities have set up 113 relief camps shelters for 6,838 inmates.

Close to 47,644 others are being assisted through non-camp relief distribution.

Golaghat is the worst hit with 12,004 people affected, two deaths, and major embankment breaches at Halmora Tup. NDRF and SDRF deployed 27 boats, rescuing over 1,800 people and livestock.

Guwahati has been spared the ordeal – with not too much of hardship, with flash floods and waterlogging affecting Juripar, Satgaon, Hatigaon and Sijubari.

Streets were submerged, but no casualties, displacements, or relief camps were officially reported.

Rural Assam has faced extensive losses—breached embankments, ruined crops, decimated fisheries, and thousands left without shelter.

Authorities have distributed 568 quintals of rice, 102 quintals of dal, 26 quintals of salt, 2,813 liters of mustard oil, along with baby food, sanitary items, tarpaulins, and mosquito nets.