Guwahati: The annual Ambubachi Mela at Guwahati’s revered Kamakhya Temple on Nilachal Hill officially began on Sunday.

According to officials, they anticipate a massive turnout, with approximately 1.2 million devotees from India and abroad expected to participate in the religious event, which concludes on June 25.

The four-day Ambubachi Mela is a significant annual celebration in June, coinciding with the ritualistic menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya. During this period, the temple doors remain closed.

“Today marks the beginning of the #Ambubachi Mahayog, an annual celebration of Maa Kamakhya’s divine femininity,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on X.

“Spiritual Gurus and devotees from across the country will descend upon the sacred Nilachal Hills to pray for Bharat. I welcome all pilgrims to Assam & wish everyone a divine experience and the choicest blessings of Maa Kamakhya, ” the Chief Minister posted.

Temple authorities confirmed that the doors closed at 2:56 PM on Sunday with the start of ‘prabritti.’ Worship will resume after 3:19 AM on Thursday morning, following ‘nribritti.’

Reports indicate that to accommodate the large influx of devotees, authorities have made comprehensive arrangements. Officials have set up provisions for toilets, street lights, health camps, and road barricades at specific locations.

Authorities have closed the main street leading to the temple to all vehicular traffic, allowing exceptions only for emergency and utility services. They have also deployed a significant number of police personnel and volunteers in the area to manage the crowd and ensure safety.

Chief Minister Sarma had previously stated that officials established camps capable of housing around 20,000 devotees.

Pilgrims will await the resumption of worship on Thursday to pay their obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya, making the Ambubachi Mela a profound spiritual gathering in Assam.