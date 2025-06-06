Dibrugarh: Two rising badminton stars from Northeast India are gearing up to represent the region at the prestigious Yonex-Singha-Bat-Bty Championship, set to take place from June 10 to 15 at the famed Banthongyard Badminton School in Thailand.

Priyanshu Sonowal from Guwahati, Assam, and Denny Charu from Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, have secured spots in this elite tournament, which will see top talent from around the world competing for glory.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Their participation not only highlights their personal achievements but also marks a significant milestone for the growing badminton scene in the Northeast.

Both athletes have undergone rigorous training at the Dibrugarh Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall, benefiting from expert coaching and advanced facilities. Their selection for such a high-profile event is a testament to their dedication and the quality of grassroots sports development in the region.

The Yonex-Singha-Bat-Bty Championship is one of Southeast Asia’s premier badminton tournaments, celebrated for its high level of competition and excellent organization. For Sonowal and Charu, it represents a golden opportunity to test their skills against some of the most talented young players on the international circuit.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Dibrugarh District Sports Office has extended its full support to the duo, with District Sports Officer Sami Saikia expressing confidence in their performance. He emphasized that their international exposure will inspire more young athletes from the region to pursue badminton professionally.