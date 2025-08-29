Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded a dynamic two-day visit to Assam on Friday evening.

He returned to New Delhi after a series of impactful engagements that underscored the central government’s commitment to the state’s development and political consolidation.

The visit, strategically timed ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, invigorated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) grassroots efforts and showcased Assam’s growing prominence in India’s developmental and security framework, leaving local leaders and citizens optimistic about the future.

Arriving in Guwahati on Thursday evening via a BSF aircraft, Shah was warmly received by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior BJP leaders at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The Union Home Minister headed to the BJP’s Vajpayee Bhawan headquarters for a core committee meeting with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state BJP chief Dilip Saikia, and allies like the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Focusing on strengthening alliances and aiming for over 100 seats in the upcoming elections, building on the party’s recent success in securing 301 zila parishad seats, Shah underlined the key issues.

Chief Minister Sarma, reflecting on the visit, posted on X on Friday evening, stating, “It was an honour to receive the guidance and mentorship of Adarniya Shri @AmitShah Ji over the last 24 hours. His energy motivates us all and we thank him for spending time with us to mark important milestones. Accompanied him to the Airport as he leaves for Delhi.”

On Friday, Shah inaugurated the Brahmaputra Wing of Raj Bhavan, a cultural milestone, and e-launched the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory to enhance cybersecurity in the Northeast. He also dedicated projects to bolster border security, reinforcing Assam’s strategic role.

The Home Minister also paid tribute to former state CM Golap Borbora on his birth centenary.

He recalled Borbora’s 19-month imprisonment during the Emergency.

Shah lauded his contributions to education and state politics.

Shah’s visit has galvanized the state’s leadership, setting a positive tone for progress and unity.