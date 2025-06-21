Dibrugarh: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is making progress in its well control operations at RDS#147A in Assam’s Sivasagar, with the gas flow rate substantially reduced. This marks a critical step forward in containment efforts.

An international expert team from Cudd Well Control, USA, arrived on-site on Friday and has conducted a preliminary assessment of the situation, reviewing all actions undertaken by ONGC teams so far.

An ONGC official said, “The experts have expressed their agreement with the strategy and execution carried out to date, reaffirming the effectiveness of ONGC’s approach to safely managing the well.”

Based on a jointly developed forward plan, extensive site preparations are underway for the next phase of action. The process of removing tubulars from the well has begun, and cranes are currently being mobilized to remove tubing from the rig floor.

Water blanketing continues around the clock as a key safety measure. Additionally, flood level monitoring of the nearby Dikhow River remains ongoing, ensuring all operations align with environmental and safety protocols.

ONGC is continuously monitoring the Low Explosive Limit (LEL) levels of air around the well site through real-time gas detectors to ensure safety. Medical assistance is also being provided at the relief camp for those in need.

The gas leak, which began on June 12, has now continued for its ninth consecutive day. Around 70 evacuated families are currently staying in a relief camp.