Assam: AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam arrested over remarks linking PM Modi, Amit Shah to terror attacks

Guwahati: Assam Police on Thursday arrested Aminul Islam, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA, following his controversial remarks alleging the involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Pahalgam and Pulwama(2018) terror attacks.

Sources confirmed that the Assam Police Crime Branch arrested the MLA from Dhing in Assam’s Nagaon District, following rising public outrage and political pressure.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrest comes in the wake of Islam’s inflammatory speech at a political rally on April 23, where he accused the BJP leadership of leveraging terror incidents for political advantage, the sources added.

Notably, Islam made the statements during a political rally on April 23, where he accused the BJP leadership of exploiting national tragedies for political gain.

During his campaign speech, Islam claimed that the BJP orchestrated the Pulwama and Pahalgam terror attacks to polarize voters ahead of the upcoming elections.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Islam’s remarks sparked widespread condemnation, with many labeling them communal, inflammatory, and anti-national. Political leaders and civil society groups across the country demanded swift legal action.

Amid the public outrage over Islam’s remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded sharply, indirectly referring to Islam in a statement condemning pro-Pakistan sentiments and pledging strict action against individuals making such remarks.