Guwahati: Assamese actor Nandini Kashyap, who was arrested in connection with the Guwahati hit-and-run case that led to the death of 22-year-old Samiul Haque, was granted bail on Monday.

Kashyap, known for her recent box office success Rudra, was taken into custody on July 30 after police escalated charges against her to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, a non-bailable offence. Haque had succumbed to his injuries a few days after the July 25 incident in the Dakhingaon area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Haque, a student at Nalbari Polytechnic and part-time employee with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, was returning home from a late-night project when he was allegedly struck by a speeding Mahindra Scorpio driven by Kashyap. CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts confirmed the involvement of her vehicle, while videos showing Kashyap confronting GMC workers went viral on social media.

The case drew widespread public outrage, with calls for strict action against the actor. Police had earlier seized her SUV and conducted questioning, but an immediate arrest was not made since the case was initially registered under bailable offences.

The court’s decision to grant bail comes as Haque’s family and several organizations continue to demand justice for the young man.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!