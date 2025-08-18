Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has criticized the Assam government’s plan to hire retired teachers for new model colleges, arguing it will deny job opportunities to thousands of qualified youth.

AASU held a meeting on Sunday with teachers’ organizations to discuss the government’s recruitment policy for model colleges.

The meeting opposed the decision to appoint retired teachers and also rejected the probation system for recruits. AASU also proposed alternative methods to hire experienced teachers.

Utpal Sarma, president of the AASU Central Committee, emphasized, “The state government must withdraw its decision to appoint retired teachers. If necessary, they can be engaged as mentors or visiting faculty, but not as full-time teachers.” He stressed that young, qualified teachers should be given priority.

Sarma further pointed out that teachers with 8 to 10 years of experience are capable of leading classrooms and institutions. He suggested creating Assistant Professor positions for qualified, unemployed youth instead of closing doors on them. AASU called the government’s decision “unjust” and warned it would deprive the younger generation of critical job opportunities.

The student body also demanded that the government give recruits in model colleges permanent positions with salaries aligned with UGC standards, instead of placing them on three-year probation.

They also called for the appointment of special academic officers to manage IQAC and NAAC-related tasks in these new institutions.

AASU General Secretary Samiran Phukan stated that they would soon submit all the resolutions from the meeting to the government. “Our position is clear—we want job opportunities for youth, not policies that discourage them,” he said.

The controversy follows Education Minister Ranoj Pegu’s July 21 announcement of a hybrid staffing model for Adarsh Mahavidyalayas (model colleges), where the government plans to appoint half of the faculty as retired teachers for 3-4 years and the other half as new recruits.

According to Pegu, the retired teachers would provide institutional leadership in the early stages of the colleges.

AASU argues that while experience matters, the state should prioritize creating job opportunities for educated youth who struggle to find teaching jobs despite meeting eligibility criteria. The union has warned of escalating protests if the government does not address their concerns.