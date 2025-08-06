Guwahati: A 7-year-old girl died on Wednesday in Assam’s Tinsukia district after being bitten by a black spider.

The incident occurred in the village of Panitola and has raised concerns about the growing human-wildlife interactions in the region.

The child was inside a shed used for housing livestock when she reached into a bamboo basket containing eggs.

Unaware of the spider hiding inside, she touched the eggs and got bitten. Her father described the spider as large and dark-colored.

“We took her to a nearby pharmacy for treatment, but by morning, her hand had swollen badly,” her father said. “We rushed her to Tinsukia Civil Hospital, but the doctors declared her dead on arrival.”

This incident has highlighted the growing issue of human-wildlife conflict, which is linked to environmental changes.

Assam has been experiencing shifts in biodiversity and frequent flooding, and experts warn that the destruction of natural habitats is increasing encounters with venomous creatures, including spiders, snakes, and insects.

Environmentalists say that activities such as deforestation, illegal logging, and mining are pushing wildlife into human settlements. “This is not an isolated event,” said a professor from Assam University’s Department of Ecology. “Changes in climate and habitat loss are influencing the behavior of invasive species, which are migrating and nesting in areas they hadn’t before.”

In response, local authorities have formed a team of doctors, entomologists, zoologists, and climate scientists to investigate the spider bite and assess whether it poses a new public health risk.

Calls for increased awareness about venomous creatures and stronger healthcare networks in rural areas to manage toxin-related emergencies have also followed.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death, and a forensic examination of the bite is underway. Authorities are also collecting samples from the area where the incident occurred.

Located about 10-12 kilometers from Tinsukia town, Panitola is surrounded by tea gardens and forests.

Several important ecological zones, including the Dibru-Saikhowa Biosphere Reserve and Dehing Patkai National Park, surround the area, both rich in diverse wildlife.

Residents are calling for government action to monitor wildlife in human settlements and to improve emergency response systems in rural areas.

As the region grapples with climate change and habitat destruction, this incident highlights the need for stronger conservation efforts and enhanced healthcare infrastructure in rural areas.