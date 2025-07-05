Guwahati: A 600-year-old road believed to have been constructed during the reign of Ahom king Sudangphaa (1397–1407), also known as Bamuni Konwar, has resurfaced near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in the Patkai foothills.

The historical route, known locally as Raja Ali, is located in the Tirap area of Tinsukia district.

The road, originally part of a strategic network of the Ahom kingdom, runs for approximately two kilometres and passes through the villages of Mulan, Tinsuti, and Hawaipathar. It begins at Lekhapani Bomgara in the Patkai Hills, crosses the Tirap River, and extends to the Pengeri Nalani area.

Although the road has partially survived the test of time and is now being used as a rural pathway, it remains in a fragile condition due to years of neglect and the absence of formal conservation measures. Fragments of the original structure can still be seen along parts of the stretch.

Local residents have taken the initiative to maintain and adapt the ancient road for modern use. Thanks to community efforts, the path has been improved to support both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Speaking on behalf of the community, a village head expressed concern over the lack of government attention and urged authorities to recognise and preserve the site.

“Before, the road was only suitable for walking. Now, vehicles can pass. We have done our best to maintain it, but we appeal to the government for further support. This road was built by our kings, and we have always respected it,” he said.

The Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad also called for urgent preservation of the road, urging the government to officially develop the site. A representative of the group proposed renaming the road Sudangphaa Path in honour of the Ahom king who commissioned its construction.

“This road is historically important. The people here have done their part; it is time for the government to step in,” the representative stated.Despite its historic value, the Raja Ali road has not yet received formal recognition.