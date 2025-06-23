Guwahati: A 45-year-old woman has been reported missing from Segunbari Sukapha Nagar in Margherita, Assam, raising concerns about women’s safety in Tinsukia district.

The missing woman, identified as Gouri Dey, was last seen around 5:00 am on Friday, June 20.

According to her elder sister, Jharna Dey, Gouri left their rented house in the early hours of the morning and has not returned since. Despite efforts to trace her whereabouts, there has been no contact or leads.

A missing person report has been lodged at the Margherita Police Station. Police have urged the public to assist in the search by reporting any relevant information to the nearest police station or by calling 8453202843.

The disappearance has intensified concerns among local residents, many of whom have highlighted what they describe as a disturbing rise in crimes against women in recent months. Several community members have called for improved policing and safety measures in the area.

Speaking to reporters, Jharna Dey appealed to the police and district authorities for swift and decisive action in locating her sister. “We are worried and desperate for answers. I urge the administration to do everything possible,” she said.

