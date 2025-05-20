Kokrajhar: In a significant development concerning the legal proceedings against the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), 35 former leaders and members of the banned outfit, including top leader M. Batha, were on Tuesday transferred from Guwahati Central Jail to Kokrajhar Jail.

This transfer follows the handover of cases pending against these former rebels, previously handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to the Sessions Court in Kokrajhar.

The shift in jurisdiction necessitated the physical transfer of the accused to the district where their trials will now proceed.

Upon their arrival in Kokrajhar under tight security, all 35 former cadres were produced before the District and Sessions Judge’s court. Following court procedures, they were remanded to judicial custody and subsequently lodged in the Kokrajhar District Jail.

Among those transferred are several high-profile figures, including M. Batha, who had previously surrendered during the peace process but continues to face serious charges under various acts, including those filed by the NIA.

Legal experts and authorities have hailed this move as a crucial step toward expediting the judicial process, emphasizing that it will ensure timely trials and conclusions for these long-pending insurgency-related cases.

They also noted that the transfer reflects the seriousness with which the judiciary and government are approaching such matters.

An advocate commented on the development, stating, “This transfer signifies a turning point in the legal process concerning these insurgency-related cases. Bringing the accused closer to the trial court in Kokrajhar is aimed at streamlining hearings and bringing justice at the earliest possible time.”

This development has garnered considerable attention across Assam and BTR, particularly due to the inclusion of M. Batha, a once-feared militant who later became a pro-talk leader, whose case remains a point of significant public and political interest.