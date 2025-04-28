Assam: 3 bikers killed in Lakhimpur road accident

North Lakhimpur: A tragic road accident on Sunday night claimed the lives of three young bikers in the Dhakuakhana area of Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The deadly collision occurred at around 10 PM in Ghotapora on Gogamukh-Dhakuakhana State Highway 22.

According to reports, a speeding motorcycle carrying three individuals collided head-on with a truck bearing registration number ASS22C2270.

The impact of the crash was devastating, resulting in the motorcycle becoming lodged inside the truck’s undercarriage.

All three riders on the motorcycle died instantly at the scene due to the severity of the impact.

The deceased have been identified as Saurabhjyoti Chamuah, Swapnadeep Gogoi, and Sammy Saikia.

Local police swiftly responded to the accident site, seized the truck involved in the collision, and sent the bodies of the three victims for post-mortem examination.