Guwahati: Assam police on Friday arrested three individuals in connection with the brutal killing of a Royal Bengal Tiger in Dusutimukh village, Golaghat district, on Thursday.

According to police, the arrested individuals, identified as Trinay Mili, Panika Mili, and Dhurba Mili, are currently being interrogated at Dergaon Police Station as the investigation continues into the shocking incident.

“A mob of an estimated 1,000 villagers reportedly killed and dismembered the male Royal Bengal tiger in the Tinighariya Dukhutimukh village”, the police added.

Local sources stated that, the tiger had been roaming the village area for about a month, causing panic. Villagers claimed the tiger had recently killed a man named Gopinath Mili and attacked livestock.

Sources asserted that on Thursday, a large group of villagers, armed with machetes, spears, and iron rods, reportedly surrounded the tiger in a paddy field where they discovered it hiding.

Villagers chased the animal into a wooded area before hacking it to death.

Reports indicate that miscreants severed some of the tiger’s body parts and took them away before authorities could arrive at the scene.

Forest and police officials later recovered the tiger’s carcass and then transported it to the Golaghat Forest Range Officer’s office for a post-mortem examination and cremation.

Golaghat DFO Gunadip Das confirmed that ‘sharp weapon wounds’ caused the tiger’s death.

He stated that authorities suspect over a hundred people of involvement in the killing, and police have registered a case with further investigation underway.

