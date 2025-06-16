Guwahati: The Bongaigaon district administration carried out an eviction drive on Monday to reclaim land allegedly encroached upon for over 25 years within the premises of Shri Shri Raghunath Bigrah Mandir Satra in No. 6 Bhandara, Srijangram in Assam.

Acting on long-standing complaints from the temple-satra authorities, officials evicted 27 families from the disputed site and returned control of the land to the Satra committee.

The temple trust had accused individuals and families of occupying portions of its 349 bighas of land despite receiving repeated notices over the years.

Senior district and police officials supervised the operation, which was conducted under tight security to ensure order during the eviction.

Authorities confirmed that they had previously issued multiple directives and public notices urging illegal occupants to vacate the land voluntarily. When those notices went unheeded, the administration initiated Monday’s eviction to enforce legal ownership.

The reclaimed land will now be formally returned to the Satra committee’s management, restoring control to the religious institution after more than two decades of unresolved encroachment